Public wage bill hits Sh1.3tr as 42 counties exceed 35pc threshold

Total public wage bill, combining both county and national governments, stood at Sh1.287 trillion by the end of the 2025/26 financial year, having grown 30 per cent over the last five years.
This was an increase of Sh40 billion from Sh1.247 trillion in the previous financial year that ended 2025 June, according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) latest Fourth Quarter Wage Bill Bulletin published on Friday.
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