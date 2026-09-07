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Centum taps insider as Mworia exits after nearly two decades

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 7, 2026
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Centum Investment Company PLC acting Group Chief Executive Thomas Omondi-Achola. [Courtesy]

Centum Investment Company PLC has appointed Thomas Omondi-Achola as acting group chief executive, tapping an internal candidate to succeed long-serving CEO James Mworia, who is leaving to head Kenya’s newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

The transition, effective immediately, marks the end of an 18-year tenure during which Mworia transformed Centum from a small investment firm into East Africa’s largest diversified investment platform, the company said in a statement.

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Centum Investment Company Thomas Omondi-Achola Centum CEO James Mworia National Infrastructure Fund
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