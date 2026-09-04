Kenya welcomes Agoa extension to December 2028

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U.S President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on August 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. [AFP]

Kenya has welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to sign into law the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) through December 31, 2028.

President Trump on Wednesday signed into law the HR 6500 — Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, which, among other things, extends the Agoa and the Haiti Economic Lift Programme through 2028.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Friday, the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry called it a significant development for Kenya.

“This is a significant development for Kenya and provides much-needed certainty for exporters, manufacturers and investors who rely on preferential access to the United States market,” said Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui.

“The extension is particularly important for our textile and apparel sector, which supports more than 66,000 direct jobs and remains one of Kenya’s biggest beneficiaries of Agoa.”

The CS said beyond apparel, Kenya’s focus must now be on using this extended window to expand its export basket and increase the range and value of products reaching the US market.

“We have significant opportunities in value-added agricultural products, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, manufactured goods and other competitive Kenyan products,” said Kinyanjui.

“The government will continue working with exporters and the private sector to increase utilisation of Agoa and ensure that more Kenyan enterprises and value chains benefit from access to the U.S. market.”

The CS said AGOA should therefore catalyse Kenya’s industrialisation, value addition, investment and job creation. [James Wanzala]