Forum highlights persistent gaps and progress for women in tech

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says women entrepreneurs and technology leaders need to share their journeys to inspire the next generation. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Despite governments across Africa supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) initiatives, a critical financing gap still exists.

Private investors have been implored to contribute significantly towards closing the gap.

The funding gap, which is significant, requires substantial investment to create opportunities for both young people and those already active in technology and innovation careers.

Stakeholders have observed that increasingly more women are now pursuing careers in STEM. However, they note that the primary challenge facing women in STEM lies in the education sector.

Speaking during the second edition of Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) Summit in Nairobi, founder and chair of WITIA Eunice Pohlman underscored the importance of collaboration in advancing women in technology and innovation.

According to Pohlman, Africa possesses substantial hidden talent that has lacked sufficient platforms for visibility.

Women have historically received the short end of business financing. Pohlman notes that over the years, attitudes towards financing female-led innovations have changed.

"Many investors I have engaged with both globally and in Africa are increasingly focused on funding women-led initiatives," she said, attributing this interest to women's leadership strengths and the impact of their innovations.

"Strong projects attract investor attention".

The second edition of WITIA Summit forms part of the ongoing efforts to connect stakeholders to address systemic gaps and support women and girls throughout the technology and innovation pipeline.

The summit aims to unite experienced professionals, young professionals, students, industry leaders, policymakers, and government representatives. Its goal is to discuss challenges facing the innovation sector and provide opportunities for participants to showcase their work.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the future of the African continent will not be determined simply by how much technology we import, but by what the continent is able to create with the talent and resources that are available.

“Our young people must be encouraged to think beyond the traditional question of what job can I get, and begin asking, what problem can I solve?" noted Ogamba, adding that the shift in mindset is fundamental.

“Africa has no shortage of problems, but these challenges also represent opportunities for innovation," he said.

“We must ensure that girls growing up in Africa can see women succeeding in STEM and understand that these fields belong to them as much as they belong to anyone else,” Ogamba said.

He said women entrepreneurs and technology leaders need to share their journeys, including the challenges that they may have overcome along the way, to inspire the next generation.

At the summit, investors were urged to recognise women-led technology enterprises not merely through the lens of social responsibility, but through the lens of opportunity, innovation, and economic value.