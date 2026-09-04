Edible oil firms sue KRA, Treasury over Sh2.3 billion tax refund

High Court outlawed a 10 per cent import tax increase on palm oil. [Courtesy]

Three local edible oil giants have sued the government in a row over more than Sh 2.3 billion.

Golden Africa Kenya Ltd, Pwani Oil Products Ltd and Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd have separately sued the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and the Attorney General, arguing that the authority has declined to refund them money paid in excess before the High Court outlawed a 10 per cent import tax increase on palm oil.