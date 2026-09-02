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Investment fund crosses Sh20b mark after 77pc growth

By Macharia Kamau | Sep. 2, 2026
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Madison Investment Managers’ unit trust funds cross Sh20bn after a 77pc growth surge. [iStockphoto]

Madison Investment Managers’ unit trust funds grew 77 per cent to Sh20.55 billion in the year to June, as the investment firm posted a 48 per cent rise in profitability and marked 25 years of operations.

The company’s unit trust funds increased from Sh11.57 billion as at June 30, 2025, to Sh20.55 billion a year later, while profitability rose from Sh35.76 million to Sh53.16 million over the same period.

The strong performance comes as the investment arm of Madison Group seeks to accelerate growth through technology, including greater use of artificial intelligence, while expanding its investment capabilities and market reach.

Madison Investment Managers Managing Director Rebecca Karanja said the company had continued to navigate changing market conditions, economic cycles, regulatory shifts and technological disruption during its 25-year history.

“We have grown into a trusted investment management institution, serving thousands of investors and managing significant assets on behalf of our clients,” Karanja said.

The firm, which was incorporated in 2001 to specialise in wealth management, fund management and investment advisory services, said technology would play a central role in its next phase of growth.

Karanja said Madison had strengthened its digital infrastructure through its Self-Service Portal, mobile application, customer relationship management system and dedicated call centre.

“The next chapter of Madison Investment Managers will be defined by greater innovation, deeper client engagements, expanded investment solutions, and an even stronger emphasis on sustainable and responsible investing,” she said.

She noted that the firm would increasingly leverage artificial intelligence alongside stronger investment capabilities to respond to changing client needs and expand its market reach.

Karanja said Kenya’s economic transformation, the growth of capital markets, increasing financial inclusion and rising demand for long-term investment solutions presented significant opportunities for the company.

“Madison Investment Managers is well-positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping that future,” she said.

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Related Topics

Madison Investment Managers Investment Fund Kenya Unit Trust Funds Investment Management
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