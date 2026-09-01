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State imports another emergency fuel cargo setting airlines up for higher fuel costs

By Macharia Kamau | Sep. 1, 2026
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A KQ Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.[ Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya has imported another emergency fuel cargo to avert a possible jet fuel shortage during the final week of August, according to documents from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

The cargo was imported outside the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement, similar to the super petrol shipment brought into the country in late March that caused a controversy, leading to the arrest and resignation of senior energy sector officials and leaving some importers with significant losses.

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Related Topics

Jet fuel Shortage Emergency Fuel Import Airline Fuel Costs Airline
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