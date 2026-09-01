Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Another emergency fuel cargo imported as airlines brace for higher fuel costs

By Macharia Kamau | Sep. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
A KQ Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.[ Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya has imported another emergency fuel cargo to avert a possible jet fuel shortage during the final week of August, according to documents from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

The cargo was imported outside the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement, similar to the super petrol shipment brought into the country in late March that caused a controversy, leading to the arrest and resignation of senior energy sector officials and leaving some importers with significant losses.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Jet fuel Shortage Emergency Fuel Import Airline Fuel Costs Airline
.

Latest Stories

Funeral drama as priest, family clash over speeches
Funeral drama as priest, family clash over speeches
Eastern
By Stephen Nzioka
17 mins ago
Nurses, governors clash over CBA as strike persists
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
47 mins ago
Kenya's Ivy Trizah named among Africa's Top 6 at Miss World
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 8 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
National Assembly approves sessional paper on Infrastructure Fund Investment policy
By Irene Githinji 10 hrs ago
National Assembly approves sessional paper on Infrastructure Fund Investment policy
Why Kenya's clean electricity is expensive
By Irene Githinji 1 day ago
Why Kenya's clean electricity is expensive
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
By Irene Githinji 1 day ago
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved