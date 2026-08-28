Kenya's debt pile hits Sh13 trillion as borrowing draws scrutiny

Kenya faces a deep financial crisis as public debt hit Sh13.08 trillion in June.[File, Standard]

Kenya faces a deep financial crisis as public debt hit Sh13.08 trillion in June, raising concern from both oversight bodies and political figures about how the government borrows and accounts for the money.

Dr Samuel Kinyanjui, County Director for AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), warns that the nation is bleeding money every single day due to the soaring public debt. Kinyanjui says this economic pain is not an accident but an extraction system built by forces without public input.