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KEBS on the spot as poisonous alcohol crisis deepens, say beer sellers

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 28, 2026
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The Anti-Counterfeit Authority estimates the illegal alcohol economy costs Kenya Sh71 billion annually. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is facing mounting pressure to account for its role in the country's escalating counterfeit alcohol crisis, as illicit drinks now account for an estimated 60 per cent of all alcohol consumed in Kenya, according to industry data. The agency had not responded to detailed questions from The Standard by press time.

The crisis has moved beyond a revenue leakage problem into what consumer advocates describe as a "full-blown public health catastrophe."

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Related Topics

Kenya Bureau of Standards Counterfeit Alcohol Crisis Alcoholic Beverages Association Anti-Counterfeit Authority
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