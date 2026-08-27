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How car tyre shingles could help transform roofing style

By Paul Kariuki | Aug. 27, 2026
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Eco-friendly building made from used vehicle tyres as roofing material. [Courtesy]

The emergence of new architectural styles can alter the home-building journey. Take the case of high roofs and hidden roofs. They were not a common sight in the countryside, where the gable roof has been the dominant style.

Use of Makuti (a traditional thatching material made from woven coconut palm leaves) for roofing may be treated as a sign of poverty depending on the region of the country where such houses are common, but in essence, it could be an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

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Related Topics

Vehicle Tyre Shingles Eco-Friendly Building Roofing Material Ordinary Roofing Mabati
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