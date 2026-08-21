Selection of transaction advisor paves way for national lottery rollout

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RSM Eastern Africa Chairman Ashif Kassam and National Lottery Board Chairperson Farida Karoney in Nairobi on August 20,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenyans will be able to participate in the country’s official national lottery starting April 2027, if plans by the National Lottery Board (NLB) to procure an operator remain on schedule.

NLB on Thursday unveiled a transaction advisor who will be responsible for the process of securing a national operator. RSM East Africa and QLOT Consulting of Sweden are the two entities that will be in charge of the task.

The two are said to have rich experience in the sector, with QLOT Consulting being a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA). The firm is said to have consulted for other markets on developing national lotteries and will bring in the needed international benchmark.

RSM East Africa, which is part of the larger RSM global network, comes in with its experience in transaction advisory, having worked with other entities locally, hence familiar with the laws of the land.

Acting Chief Executive Martin Talian said the board has done a lot of analysis and cross-learning. This has provided them with a clear roadmap on how the country can achieve its first ticket sale.

“To us, we are looking at April of next year being the date for the sale of the first ticket. Basically, we will be starting with the digital platform, then later other forms of playing,” he said.

Dr Talian said it is the transaction advisor who will guide on how the national lottery operator will be procured.

“This appointment is not just a procedure. It is a signal of our readiness to move decisively towards the first ticket sale, and to mobilise resources for national development,” he said during the unveiling.

The two firms are said to have been selected through an international tender in line with the Public Procurement and Asset Management Disposal Act, 2015. The consortium emerged as the highest -ranked and most responsive bidder.

NLB Chairperson Farida Karoney said the process was rigorous, transparent, and contestable, with every bidder having access to the remedies before the law.

“The integrity of the national lottery must begin with the integrity of how we build it,” she said. “With our transactional advisor now in place, our attention turns to structuring a transparent, competitive process to attract a credible, capable operator to Kenya's national lottery.”

Karoney said the speciality of QLOT Consulting would result in knowledge transfer to the board. “We are not buying advice; we are building capacity for our country,” she said.

She pointed out that the lottery is a national instrument for good causes. Under the law, the proceeds after the prizes and the legitimate costs of running it are to be paid to the national lottery fund and dedicated to good causes.

“These are charitable and humanitarian causes. It is not for private benefit,” she said. “Allocation will be governed by regulations and will be competitively assessed and geographically equitable.

“It will be independently audited and publicly reported, so that any Kenyan can see where the money went, from the time you purchase the ticket to when it is invested in your community.”

The NLB Chair said responsible gaming will also be incorporated, putting restrictions on age, providing self-exclusion options and clear odds and price disclosures. And just like any other gaming entity, the national lottery will be answerable to the Gambling Regulatory Authority, formerly known as the Betting Control and Licensing Board.

“A national lottery is a low-stakes, occasionally community funding product. We intend to keep it exactly that. We do not promise wealth; we promise responsible gaming and entertainment,” she said.