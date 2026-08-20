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Ruto's appetite for debt shows no signs of slowing

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto's government is turning to China, Japan and international bond markets for fresh billions. [File, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta left a debt legacy of about Sh9 billion after his 10-year tenure having inherited a burden of Sh6.7 billion from his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki. 

Since he took over in October 2022, President William Ruto has already surpassed the Sh13 trillion mark amid pressure to shift from deficit and borrowing-anchored budget making.

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Kenya's Public Debt International Bond Markets President William Ruto 2026 Budget Review
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