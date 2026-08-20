Ruto's appetite for debt shows no signs of slowing

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta left a debt legacy of about Sh9 billion after his 10-year tenure having inherited a burden of Sh6.7 billion from his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki.
Since he took over in October 2022, President William Ruto has already surpassed the Sh13 trillion mark amid pressure to shift from deficit and borrowing-anchored budget making.
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