Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto's appetite for debt shows no signs of slowing

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto's government is turning to China, Japan and international bond markets for fresh billions. [File, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta left a debt legacy of about Sh9 billion after his 10-year tenure having inherited a burden of Sh6.7 billion from his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki. 

Since he took over in October 2022, President William Ruto has already surpassed the Sh13 trillion mark amid pressure to shift from deficit and borrowing-anchored budget making.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya's Public Debt International Bond Markets President William Ruto 2026 Budget Review
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans intensify hunt for East Africa volleyball and basketball glory
Kenyans intensify hunt for East Africa volleyball and basketball glory
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Health Summit: The sector's sick reality buried in lofty speeches
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
Politics
By Prestone Murunga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved