Family Bank profit soars to ShSh3.7b as Absa ups dividend amid profit dip

Absa Bank Kenya interim CEO Yusuf Omari during an investor briefing on the bank's 2026 half-year financial results in Nairobi yesterday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Family Bank Group reported a 62 per cent surge in half-year profit after tax on Tuesday, as larger rival Absa Bank Kenya posted a 10 per cent decline in interim earnings but still declared a Sh2.72 billion interim dividend for its shareholders.

Family Bank's profit after tax jumped to Sh3.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from Sh2.2 billion in the same period a year earlier, the tier-two lender said in a statement.