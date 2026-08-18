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Ruto seeks new ideas on tax economy as poll clock ticks

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 18, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi has invited the public to submit recommendations on amendments to tax laws. [File, Standard]

The embattled government of President William Ruto is asking Kenyans for ideas on tax policy as it struggles to fill a growing budget gap.

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Kenya's Tax Policy President William Ruto Kenya's Budget Gap Treasury CS John Mbadi
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