Britam unveils children's investment account

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Britam Group Managing Director and CEO Tom Gitogo.

Britam Asset Managers has launched a children’s investment account to promote early wealth creation and bolster long-term financial resilience among households.

This comes as national savings rates and financial health indicators continue to deteriorate. Parents and guardians can open the professionally managed investment account, dubbed KidNest, in a child’s name, with minimum contributions starting at Sh1,000.

The account is structured to build a nest egg over many years, leveraging time, consistent contributions and compounding returns to fund future needs such as education, business start-up capital or other life goals.

KidNest is intended to address a common gap in household finance: while many families set money aside for their children, few move beyond short-term saving into long-term investing or introduce financial concepts early enough. By enabling investments to begin when children are still young, the product is designed to give them a longer runway for capital growth before they start making their own financial decisions.

“The greatest advantage any investor has is time. Our job is not only to serve today’s investor but also to shape who tomorrow’s investor will be. Today’s children are tomorrow’s wealth creators, and giving them an early start can help build the financial habits and foundations they will carry into adulthood,” said Britam Group Managing Director and CEO Tom Gitogo.

The launch comes against a backdrop of weakening household savings. Recent data show the proportion of Kenyan adults who save has declined from 74 per cent in 2021 to 68.1 per cent in 2024, pointing to mounting pressure on household budgets and limited capacity to build financial buffers.

According to the 2024 FinAccess Household Survey, only 18.3 per cent of Kenyan adults are considered financially healthy, underscoring widespread vulnerability to income shocks, medical emergencies and other unexpected expenses.

Over the same period, formal financial access has edged up only marginally, from 83.7 per cent in 2021 to 84.8 per cent in 2024, and this has not translated into strong financial capability. Just 42.1 per cent of adults demonstrate high financial literacy, defined as understanding key concepts such as inflation, interest rates and risk diversification.

The gap between access and understanding has strengthened calls to embed financial education and investing habits much earlier in life.

Within this context, KidNest is being positioned as a low-entry, long-horizon investment vehicle that families can incorporate into routine financial planning rather than treat as a discretionary add-on. With more than KSh 250 billion in assets under management, Britam Asset Managers is using the new account to extend professionally managed investing to the earliest stages of the wealth journey, to nurture a generation that views investing as a regular, lifelong practice rather than a decision deferred to later in life.