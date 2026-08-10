China bets on skills and social support to deepen Africa ties

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Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan says the 2026 China-Africa forum aims to foster China and Africa relations. [File, Standard]

China has committed to continue supporting Africa in expanding socio-economic targets for its women and youth through training, as a way of co-creating sustainable community solutions.

These commitments were made during the second China-Africa People-to-People Public Welfare Exchange Forum in Nairobi, bringing together senior diplomats, lawmakers and other key stakeholders.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the forum embodied deep, enduring friendship and sustainable grassroots cooperation between the two sides.

“The 2026 China-Africa forum aims to foster heart-to-heart connectivity, shared values, inter-civilisation exchanges and a shared future between China and Africa,” Guo stated while emphasising on the enduring and prosperous future of the partnership between China and Africa.

Winrose Macharia, Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator for Africa Star Railway Operations Company Limited (Afristar), the operator of SGR, said the company is committed to support Africa’s development by aligning its operations with environmental conservation efforts across the country as well as corporate social responsibility initiatives. Macharia said the move is part of the company’s strategy to align large-scale transport infrastructure with ecological preservation and community welfare, organised around four primary pillars which include environment, education and child welfare, health and employee volunteerism through its Blue Vest Volunteers programme.

“Our ESG strategy reflects our belief that infrastructure development must go hand in hand with environmental stewardship and community empowerment. By investing in local talent, protecting vital ecosystems along the SGR corridor and supporting health and education initiatives, we are building a sustainable legacy that delivers long-term value to all Kenyans,” said Macharia.