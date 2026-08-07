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Surge in Tanzania, Uganda units push EABL net profit to record Sh18.2 billion

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 7, 2026
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EABL has posted a record net profit of Sh18.2 billion for the year ended June 2026.[ iStockphoto]

Regional brewer East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) has posted a record net profit of Sh18.2 billion for the year ended June 2026. This is as the beverage manufacturer’s revenues surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time.

The record profit was also informed by the company’s strategy to lean more towards fixed debt rather than facilities with varying interest rates, which reduced its liabilities by some Sh6 billion.

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Related Topics

EABL Results 2026 EABL Earnings EABL Dividend Debt Management Strategy
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