Revival of 13 Lake Victoria ports boost for regional trade, livelihoods

For years, communities living around Lake Victoria have watched the vast body of water remain an untapped economic opportunity despite its potential to connect counties, create jobs, and open markets across East Africa.
Fishermen have struggled with limited access to modern landing facilities, farmers have faced expensive transport costs, while traders have relied heavily on road networks to move goods across the region.
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