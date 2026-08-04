Airtel goes big with data centre to be ready by July 2027

Bharti Airtel logo. [Photo: Courtesy]

Airtel Kenya is setting up a state-of-the-art data centre based in Kenya that will position Nairobi as the leading digital hub in the region. The center is expected to host data for customers and enterprises which will improve customer experience.

Airtel Kenya CEO Djibril Tobe said the construction of the Data Center, which will be 10 times bigger than the data centers in existence currently, is ongoing and due to completion by July next year.