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Safaricom shareholders back changes as State cedes control

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 1, 2026
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Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa (centre), his Safaricom Ethiopia counterpart Wim Vanhelleputte (right), and Safaricom Group Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal during the release of the telco\'s full-year financial results in May this year. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom shareholders have approved landmark governance changes that formalise the end of State dominance in East Africa's most profitable company.

They also backed a record Sh80.13 billion dividend that will deliver a multi-billion-shilling windfall to the cash-strapped National Treasury at the company's 18th Annual General Meeting held on Friday.

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