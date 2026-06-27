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Quality of power supply queried as Kenya suffers major blackout

By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 31, 2026
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Kenya Power workers fix a transformer at Ndimaini Village in Karatina, Nyeri. December 28, 2020. [File, Standard]

A nationwide power failure on Wednesday night brought critical sectors of the Kenyan economy to a standstill, as the quality of electricity supply was brought to question once again.

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Related Topics

Nationwide Power Blackout Kenya Power Kenya Association of Manufacturers EPRA
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