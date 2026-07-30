Here's why your roof faded fast

When Suleiman Mbatiah, a veteran photojournalist, bought his roofing sheets from one of the popular iron sheet factories, his heart could not stop beaming with happiness and joy. The stylish design captured his soul and gave him pride for his work.
But his joy did not last long. The roofing sheets were fast fading in colour, losing the shiny and glam look - turning into an eyesore.
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