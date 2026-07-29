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From charcoal to goats: How goats are changing Isiolo's women's lives

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jul. 29, 2026
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Some of women involved in the goat trading business at Kiwanja area in Isiolo County [Nanjinia Wamuswa-Standard]

It’s a hot afternoon, Carla Emeiyen sits on a bench beneath dappled patches of shade cast by thorny branches that spread wide like open umbrellas, swaying gently in the breeze.

Next to her, several goats lie quietly, seeking refuge from the scorching afternoon heat. She watches them before turning her gaze across the dry, sprawling landscape.

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