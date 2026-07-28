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Residents claim grounded ship spilling oil and chemicals

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Jul. 28, 2026
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Fishermen and residents in Kikambala, Mtepeni Ward, Kilifi County, have raised alarm over alleged marine pollution caused by oil and chemical leakage from a grounded cargo vessel.

The residents, led by Kikambala Beach Management Unit (BMU) chairman Khelil Mbokali, claimed that salvage operations on the stranded vessel have resulted in oil and chemical spills that have polluted the Indian Ocean, leading to the death of marine animals and the destruction of fragile coastal ecosystems.

Addressing journalists at Kikambala Beach, Mbokali said that the vessel, which ran aground about four months ago, is being dismantled without adequate environmental safeguards, causing extensive pollution.

"The salvage activities have contaminated the ocean, poisoned the water and killed marine animals, and we have witnessed the death of endangered green sea turtles, while their breeding grounds around the wreck site have also been destroyed," he said.

He questioned whether the individuals undertaking the salvage operation had been authorised and possessed the necessary qualifications to carry out the exercise safely.

"We do not know whether the person salvaging the wreck is licensed or qualified. What we know is that the ongoing operation is damaging the environment and affecting our livelihoods," Mbokali added.

According to a report by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the vessel in question is MV Jozani II, which capsized off the coast of Tanga, Tanzania, on April 17, 2026.

The ship had departed Tanga carrying approximately 800 tonnes of cement destined for Unguja, Zanzibar, before suffering a suspected technical failure compounded by rough sea conditions. Of the 14 people on board, 10 were rescued while four were reported missing. The vessel later drifted more than 240 kilometres north before washing ashore along the Kenyan coastline.

Mbokali said that he reported the pollution incident to KMA through its emergency hotline immediately after noticing the environmental damage but claimed no action had been taken.

"I personally contacted the Kenya Maritime Authority to report the incident, but the salvage work and destruction of the beach have continued unabated. We are now appealing to the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs and all relevant agencies to intervene before the damage becomes irreversible," he said.

The pollution has also forced local fishermen to suspend their fishing activities, dealing a heavy economic blow to families that depend on the ocean for their income.

Fisherman Khalib Sule Khalib said that fishing activities had virtually come to a standstill because of the contamination.

"The sea has been polluted, and we can no longer fish safely. Tourism activities along the beach have also declined because of the foul smell from decomposing marine animal carcasses and the oil spill," he said.

Another fisherman, Kitengo Charo Kaka, expressed frustration over what he termed the authorities' silence despite repeated reports from the community.

"We have reported the matter to the relevant authorities several times, but nobody seems willing to address our concerns. We want to know why no action has been taken to stop the environmental destruction," he said.

The residents are now calling for an independent environmental assessment of the affected area, an immediate suspension of the ongoing salvage operations pending investigations, and the restoration of the damaged marine ecosystem to safeguard biodiversity and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities.

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Related Topics

Marine Pollution Grounded Ship Kikambala Beach Management Unit Oil And Chemical Leakage
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