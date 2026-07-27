Scrap metal dealers decry police harassment, ask for intervention

Scrap metal dealers address the media over alleged police harassment, arbitrary arrests and the impoundment of their goods. [File, Courtesy]

The Scrap Metal Dealers Association of Kenya (SMDAK) has reported increased harassment, arbitrary arrests, and unlawful impoundment of members' property by security forces.

This, they claim, has exposed them to huge losses despite having been licensed like other businesses and paying taxes. They cited that the continuous habit is threatening the survival of the industry.