Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Scrap metal dealers decry police harassment, ask for intervention

By Catherine Imuraget | Jul. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Scrap metal dealers address the media over alleged police harassment, arbitrary arrests and the impoundment of their goods. [File, Courtesy]

The Scrap Metal Dealers Association of Kenya (SMDAK) has reported increased harassment, arbitrary arrests, and unlawful impoundment of members' property by security forces.

This, they claim, has exposed them to huge losses despite having been licensed like other businesses and paying taxes. They cited that the continuous habit is threatening the survival of the industry.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Scrap Metal Police Harassment Scrap Metal Dealers Association of Kenya Kenya Police
.

Latest Stories

Ogiek's fight for community land rights has seen historic, decades-long battles finally pay off
Ogiek's fight for community land rights has seen historic, decades-long battles finally pay off
Western
By Osinde Obare
32 mins ago
Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
32 mins ago
Nakuru to set up Sh120m modern disaster and emergency centre in Naivasha
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
By Standard Team 32 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
By Brian Kisanji 32 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
By Noel Nabiswa 32 mins ago
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
By Mary Imenza 32 mins ago
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved