Imported sugar undermining local industry, farmers say

Audio By Vocalize

Sugarcane farmers during a meeting at Kobodo trading centre in Ndhiwa West sub-county, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

Sugarcane farmers in South Nyanza have decried the importation of sugar, saying it is driving the region into abject poverty.

The imported sugar is packaged and sold in the local market at lower prices, prompting consumers to shun locally produced sugar from Kenyan industries.

The farmers lamented that the trend denies local industries the much-needed revenue to purchase sugarcane from farmers or pay for cane already delivered.

The farmers supply their sugarcane to Sukari Industry at Riat Trading Centre in Ndhiwa West Sub-county, Homa Bay County, and Sony Sugar Company in Awendo Town, Migori County.

Addressing journalists at Kobodo Trading Centre in Ndhiwa West Sub-county, the farmers said sugar imports are impoverishing them.

"The problem has escalated to a point where many farmers are unable to receive payment for sugarcane supplies because the sugar market has been flooded with imported sugar," Austine Ouma said.

Ouma said the importation of sugar is jeopardising economic growth in the region.

"We are losing money because our sugarcane is neither paid for nor purchased properly. The importation of sugar is making us poor," he said.

He lamented that the situation has left mature sugarcane to overstay on farms.

"Our well-being is threatened because mature sugarcane dries up on the farms before it is harvested," he said.

Ouma, who spoke on behalf of the sugarcane growers, said life had become unbearable for them.

"Most of us are unable to educate our children and meet our household needs. It is painful that these problems persist even as we toil on our farms to grow sugarcane," he said.

The farmers want the government to stop the importation of sugar into the country.

Raphael Owino said farmers will only get value for their efforts if sugar imports are stopped.

"We are sure of getting the value of our sweat only if local millers can sell their sugar without the ongoing interference," Owino said.

Sukari Industry Advisory Board Chairperson Vitalis Okinda said the issues affecting the sugar industry deserve serious attention from the government and elected leaders to cushion the sector from collapse.

"We call on the government to address sugar importation. We also want our elected leaders to take this matter seriously," Okinda said.

He warned that many Kenyans would lose their jobs if sugar industries collapsed.

"The sugar sector has employed many people and deserves support just like other sectors. Kenya will experience unprecedented unemployment if the sugar industry dies in this country," Okinda said.