Developer eyes Nairobi's diplomatic hub with new project

Audio By Vocalize

The skyline of Nairobi's diplomatic district is set to change after Kenyan entrepreneur Mohamed Bishar launched a Sh2 billion serviced apartments project in Gigiri targeting expats working at the United Nations and precinct.

The Silva Gigiri project, located along UN Crescent, is expected to take between 30 and 36 months to completion. It will comprise furnished studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments targeting UN personnel, expatriates, diplomats and other professionals working in the area.

This comes as Nairobi continues to strengthen its position as a regional centre for diplomacy and international organisations, with Gigiri becoming one of the most sought-after areas for diplomatic and corporate accommodation.

The developer announced a partnership with Bahrain-based Gulf Hotels Group, which will oversee the hospitality operations of the property once construction is complete.

Gulf Hotels which was established in 1969 and backed by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, will be responsible for areas including food and beverage services, staff training and the day-to-day running of the property.

The Gigiri's project will be Gulf Hotels second project in Africa after an earlier investment in Zanzibar.

Majd Hamamouchi, the group’s business development director for acquisitions, said they were attracted to Kenya's expanding hospitality sector and demand for premium accommodation.

The project has also appointed international hospitality and real estate adviser Håvar Bauck to provide strategic advice on the development’s hospitality operations.

The project is being designed around wellness features, including green spaces, natural lighting, recreational facilities and a planned 300-metre jogging track.

Officials from the Ministry of Health who attended the groundbreaking said such features could support healthier lifestyles and complement national efforts to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Once completed, the development will be an addition to the growing stock of serviced and premium residential accommodation in Nairobi’s diplomatic district.