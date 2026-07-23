Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Developer eyes Nairobi's diplomatic hub with new project

By Noel Nabiswa | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The skyline of Nairobi's diplomatic district is set to change after Kenyan entrepreneur Mohamed Bishar launched a Sh2 billion serviced apartments project in Gigiri targeting expats working at the United Nations and precinct.

The Silva Gigiri project, located along UN Crescent, is expected to take between 30 and 36 months to completion. It will comprise furnished studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments targeting UN personnel, expatriates, diplomats and other professionals working in the area.

This comes as Nairobi continues to strengthen its position as a regional centre for diplomacy and international organisations, with Gigiri becoming one of the most sought-after areas for diplomatic and corporate accommodation.

The developer announced a partnership with Bahrain-based Gulf Hotels Group, which will oversee the hospitality operations of the property once construction is complete.

Gulf Hotels which was established in 1969 and backed by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, will be responsible for areas including food and beverage services, staff training and the day-to-day running of the property.

The Gigiri's project will be Gulf Hotels second project in Africa after an earlier investment in Zanzibar.

Majd Hamamouchi, the group’s business development director for acquisitions, said they were attracted to Kenya's expanding hospitality sector and demand for premium accommodation.

The project has also appointed international hospitality and real estate adviser Håvar Bauck to provide strategic advice on the development’s hospitality operations.

The project is being designed around wellness features, including green spaces, natural lighting, recreational facilities and a planned 300-metre jogging track.

Officials from the Ministry of Health who attended the groundbreaking said such features could support healthier lifestyles and complement national efforts to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Once completed, the development will be an addition to the growing stock of serviced and premium residential accommodation in Nairobi’s diplomatic district.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi's Diplomatic District UN Crescent Gulf Hotels Group Mohamed Bishar
.

Latest Stories

Judgment day: All eyes on Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Judgment day: All eyes on Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
20 mins ago
Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
20 mins ago
From TSC critic to commissioner: The irony of Sossion's return
Education
By Mike Kihaki
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Albert Ojwang murder: How officers' actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement
By Kamau Muthoni 20 mins ago
Albert Ojwang murder: How officers' actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
By Nancy Gitonga, Okumu Modachi and Lilian Chepkoech 20 mins ago
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
Judgment day: All eyes on Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 20 mins ago
Judgment day: All eyes on Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty
By James Wanzala 20 mins ago
Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved