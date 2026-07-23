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Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty

By James Wanzala | Jul. 23, 2026
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Boma Yangu new Mukuru housing etate [File-Standard]

The government has clarified reports that contributors to the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP)  have withdrawn about Sh2.56 billion by the end of June this year, which is nearly half of Sh5.47 billion mobilised on its  Boma Yangu platform.

The clarification comes a few days after a local daily reported that the money in refunds had been withdrawn by Kenyans, who had signed up on the platform to save towards owning houses.

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Related Topics

Affordable Housing Programme Boma Yangu Affordable Housing Act, 2024 Charles Hinga
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