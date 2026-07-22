Calls for conversion of academic research into solutions for Africa's growth

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Lab technologists during routine clinical research at Kombewa Clinical Research Centre in Seme, Kisumu county. [File, Standard]

Academicians, universities and research institutions have been urged to commercialise research works by turning them to market-ready solutions.

These calls came ahead of the Africa Technology Leadership Conference (ATLC) that will be held in Nairobi later this year.

Kenneth Rotich, CEO of Invigence, a firm that is co-convening the conference said a lot of research papers are lying on shelves in the university libraries, just for quotation, instead of being turned to credible solutions.

"But how many of these research papers have been translated into actionable patterns that can be commercialised for economic development, growth and even job creation?” posed Rotich.

Rotich said discussions at the conference are expected to revolve around implementation of researches since for years, Africa has produced bold digital strategies and ambitious innovation agendas.

“Our greatest opportunity now lies in execution and we have designed this second edition of the ATLC to bring together the leaders who finance, govern, build and deploy research, innovations and technology so that ideas move beyond policy documents into institutions, investments and real outcomes that improve lives across the continent," he said.

Prof James Kahindi, Vice Chancellor of Pwani University echoed Rotich sentiments saying academicians have an opportunity to use their expertise to solve some of the challenges facing Africa.

“As academicians, our role is to come up with solutions to make life easier and bearable for ourselves and African continent and there is no better way than to innovate, commercialise and research that is aimed at giving us products that can be commercialisable and that will ease the burden that Africans have borne,” said Prof. Kahindi.

The ATLC 2026 will be held between October 22 to 23 in Nairobi.

Science, Research and Innovation Principal Secretary ProfShaukat Abdulrazak said the conference responds directly to Africa's most pressing technology leadership questions, and is expected to facilitate strategic public-private partnerships, promote research commercialisation, stimulate investment conversations and strengthen collaboration across African institutions.

"Africa has reached a pivotal moment where science, research and innovation must become strategic instruments for economic transformation and global influence,” Abdulrazak said.

“The conversations we convene must move beyond aspiration and towards execution, partnership and measurable impact. The ATLC provides the platform through which governments, academia, researchers, industry and investors can collectively shape Africa's technology future while positioning Kenya as a leader in technology diplomacy."

The conference is expected to attract participants from more than 30 countries, including government leaders and diplomatic community.

Delegates will participate in specialised workshops, policy dialogues, investment discussions, technology showcases and collaborative sessions designed to produce actionable recommendations culminating in the ATLC 2026 Communique.Dr Daniel Karanja, coordinator, SDSRI said the country is aligning the industry to emerging technology and standards and is currently working on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, which is in the advanced stage.

“Beyond that of course, we have projects that are aligned to African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Currently, we have an ongoing project called the Kenya Digital Economic Acceleration Project, which is ensuring mass connectivity, infrastructure and digital public infrastructure,” said Karanja.