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Radical schools' agricultural project eases technology transfer to learners, families

By Jackeline Inyanji | Jul. 22, 2026
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Chicken feeding at St Anne Sega girls school in Siaya County. They do poultry rearing.[Rodgers Otiso-Standard]

School compounds that were once dominated by ornamental flowers and unused spaces are evolving as a new form of learning taking root in a move set to change how learners view agriculture and its role in society.

Students who used to learn from pictures and illustrations in books are now planting vegetables, rearing livestock and acquiring practical farming skills that are transforming not only their schools but also homes and communities.

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