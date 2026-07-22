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Feed makers push for GM crops as raw material crisis bites

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jul. 22, 2026
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Stakeholders in the animal feed industry, including manufacturers, discuss the shortage of raw materials used in animal feed production at exhibition stalls during the Association of Kenya Feed Manufacturers (AKEFEMA) Feeds Exhibition and Conference 2026 held in Nairobi [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Since starting his livestock feed manufacturing business, John Gathogo, the founder and chief executive of Empire Feeds Ltd, can count the number of times he has enjoyed a reliable supply of raw materials, too often, during bumper maize harvests, when an abundance of grain drives prices down.

And in the decade he has operated the Athi River-based animal feed manufacturing company, such favourable seasons have been few and far between.

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