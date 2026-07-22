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Why Kenya walks a tightrope between technology adoption and workforce survival

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 22, 2026
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For an economy not only struggling to create new jobs but also safeguard the ones in place, any conversation about adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) leaves a bad taste in the mouth of workers.

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Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2026 United Nations (UN) ISACA
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