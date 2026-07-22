Why Kenya walks a tightrope between technology adoption and workforce survival

For an economy not only struggling to create new jobs but also safeguard the ones in place, any conversation about adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) leaves a bad taste in the mouth of workers.

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