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US unveils new 25 per cent tariff on certain imports from Brazil

By AFP | Jul. 16, 2026
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US President Donald Trump boards Marine One as he departs from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

The United States has announced on a new 25 percent tariff on various imports from Brazil, accusing the Latin American giant of unfair trade practices and policies.

The levy is set to come into effect on July 22 and is shaping up as a major campaign flashpoint three months before Brazil holds a presidential election.

Washington imposed the tariff after a year-long investigation into Brazilian policies it argues harm US commerce -- an accusation Brasilia has fiercely denied.

A range of products including beef, coffee and certain aircraft parts will be exempted, a senior US official told reporters late Wednesday as the tariff was announced.

The exclusions also cover certain goods that the United States does not produce.

Brazil condemned the tariffs on Thursday, promising that "reciprocal" measures would be taken.

"There is no justification for unilateral measures against our country," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office said in a statement on X.

Deploring the "lamentable outcome", he highlighted that in 2025, 76 percent of imports originating from the United States entered his country without paying import duties.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Brazil's "unreasonable" policies have hurt US commerce by unfairly benefiting Brazilian producers and "restricting access to one of the world's top export markets."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Brazilian government had "not negotiated with the US in good faith."

"Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that," he said in a post on X.

The tariff issue has increased political friction ahead of Brazil's October election.

Lula's main rival is Flavio Bolsonaro, son of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup d'etat.

Trump imposed tariffs on Brazil last year over the trial against his ally, which the US president described as a "witch hunt."

Most of those duties were later lifted after talks between the countries eased tensions.

While Jair Bolsonaro's sons had lobbied for those tariffs during their father's trial, Flavio Bolsonaro urged the US against imposing the new tariffs, arguing they could boost Lula's electoral campaign.

"Lula is no longer fit to be the president of Brazil. We are on a plane without a pilot," the younger Bolsonaro said after the new tariffs were announced.

The 44-year-old senator has fallen in the polls after a financial scandal and a public feud with his stepmother, the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The new tariff comes as Trump's administration pushes to rebuild his economic agenda after the US Supreme Court in February struck down a swath of his global duties.

The Brazil tariffs were justified under Section 301 of the Trade Act, Greer's office said.

The Trump administration this year initiated other trade probes using the same authority.

US officials have already proposed new tariffs targeting dozens of trading partners for their alleged failure to act against forced labor.

In Brazil's case, Washington argues that illegal deforestation in the country makes it hard for the US logging industry to compete in global markets.

Brazilian data shows deforestation in the Amazon fell last year to its lowest point since 2019.

The United States also argued that Brazil's free PIX electronic payment system -- the dominant method of making payments in the country -- disadvantages US credit card companies.

Greer said the US remained open to continuing negotiations.

Brazil has said the allegations are "unfounded" and "absurd."

While the Trump administration said it does not expect retaliation following Wednesday's announcement, it warned that pushback could invite further US countermeasures. 

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Related Topics

United States Tariff Imports From Brazil President Lula da Silva US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio
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