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AfDB now steps into IMF void with Sh43bn new loan

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 15, 2026
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Kenya has secured a Sh43.3 billion (€293.88 million) loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the second major external disbursement the government has received in the last three weeks.

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World Bank Loan AfDB Loan IMF Loans Fiscal Deficit
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