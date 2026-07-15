Why Africa's changing marketplace deserves every entrepreneur's attention

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Africa's next great business opportunity may not lie beyond the continent. It may lie within it. The question is whether our businesses will be ready to participate in it. [iStockphoto]

Every entrepreneur dreams of growth. For generations, growth has naturally been measured by serving more customers, opening another branch, employing more people or expanding into the next town.

It has been a journey of gradually extending a business within familiar markets. That has reflected the realities of doing business across much of Africa, where distance, fragmented markets and limited infrastructure often made regional expansion difficult for small enterprises.

Those realities are beginning to change. Not because local markets have become less important, but because Africa itself is becoming more connected. Digital technology is reducing the importance of distance, while regional integration is gradually creating opportunities that were once beyond the reach of most small businesses.

For many entrepreneurs, the next stage of growth may not simply be found in the next county, province or region. It may be found in the next African country.

Over recent weeks, this column has explored the capabilities that help SMEs build stronger businesses. We have discussed trust, customer relationships, business systems, collaboration, digital platforms, finance readiness and the habits that enable businesses to grow sustainably.

Those capabilities remain essential. In fact, they become even more valuable as businesses begin looking beyond their traditional markets, because every growing enterprise eventually reaches a point where its greatest opportunities, and its greatest challenges, are no longer found inside the business but in the market surrounding it.

Imagine a furniture manufacturer in Nairobi receiving enquiries from Kigali. A software developer in Kampala delivering services to clients in Accra.

A food processor in Lusaka supplying retailers in Dar es Salaam. Or a fashion entrepreneur in Mombasa attracting customers in Lagos through an online marketplace.

These examples are becoming increasingly realistic. Yet many entrepreneurs quickly discover that finding customers across borders is often easier than doing business with them.

Receiving payments can be complicated. Verifying customers may require different systems. Digital platforms do not always connect seamlessly across countries.

Business information recognised in one market may not be easily accepted in another. In many cases, the business is ready. The market is still catching up.

This is precisely why Africa's integration agenda matters. Many entrepreneurs have heard about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). For some, it has seemed like a conversation about governments, customs procedures and trade negotiations, important issues, but ones that appear distant from everyday business.

Increasingly, however, AfCFTA is becoming relevant in a much more practical way. Its ambition is to increase trade between countries as well as to make it easier for African businesses to do business with one another.

That ambition increasingly includes the digital economy. The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol is helping create a common framework for digital commerce across the continent. It seeks to reduce the practical barriers that have historically made cross-border business difficult.

It focuses on strengthening areas such as trusted electronic transactions, digital payments, digital identity, responsible movement of data and participation in digital commerce.

To many entrepreneurs, these may sound like technical policy discussions. They are, in fact, practical business opportunities. Imagine receiving payment from a customer in another African country as easily as receiving payment from another county within your own country.

Imagine verifying a new customer through trusted digital systems instead of lengthy manual processes. Imagine participating in regional digital marketplaces with greater confidence because businesses across Africa are gradually operating within more compatible digital environments.

These are the kinds of improvements that can reduce the cost, complexity and uncertainty of doing business across borders. For SMEs, that matters enormously. Large corporations often have the resources to navigate fragmented systems. Small businesses usually do not. The more connected African markets become, the more competitive SMEs can become.

None of this removes the responsibility of building a strong business. Entrepreneurs must still earn trust, manage finances responsibly, adopt technology wisely and deliver consistent value to customers. Strong businesses remain the foundation. But strong businesses also need strong markets.

Over the coming weeks, this column will shift its attention from strengthening the business itself to understanding the opportunities emerging across Africa's changing marketplace.

Together, we will translate regional initiatives into practical business language and explore how SMEs can prepare to participate more confidently in a market that is becoming increasingly connected.

Because Africa's next great business opportunity may not lie beyond the continent. It may lie within it. The question is whether our businesses will be ready to participate in it.

Remember, technology connects you to opportunity. Trust turns relationships into growth.

Networks take your business further than size allows.

-The author writes at the intersection of the Trust Economy, Digital Transformation and emerging markets