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Beverage price wars loom as Indian billionaire acquires Kenyan firm for Sh4.8b

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 14, 2026
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 Indian billionaire Ravi Jaipuria deals paves way for the return of Peps, Mirinda amd Mountain Dew.[LinkedIn]

Kenya's soft drinks market is on the brink of an all-out price war after Indian billionaire Ravi Jaipuria one of Asia's wealthiest men and the country's undisputed "Cola King", snapped up a Kenyan dairy and juice plant for $32 million (Sh4.8 billion).

The deal paves the way for the long-awaited return of Pepsi, Mirinda and Mountain Dew to supermarket shelves.

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Related Topics

Soft Drink Market Billionaire Ravi Jaipuria Jaipuria's Varun Beverages Ltd Corporate Investment
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