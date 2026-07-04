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Sacco borrowing shifts toward medical and education needs

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 4, 2026
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Medical expenses became the most pressing need for members of savings cooperatives in the year that ended on March 2026, as sectoral credit demand grew by 31.03 per cent in the period.

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Related Topics

Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority Medical Expenses DT Saccos NWDT
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