KeNHA urges courts to crack down on overloaded trucks

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Engineer Peter Maruti, Assistant Director in charge of Axle Load Enforcement Unit at KeNHA. [Sourced]

The Kenya National Highways Authority's (KeNHA) Axle Load Enforcement Unit has called on the Judiciary to impose stiffer penalties on truck operators found transporting overloaded cargo.

KeNHA's assistant director for axle load compliance, Peter Maruti said courts often treat axle load violations as ordinary traffic offences, resulting in fines that are far below those prescribed under the law.

Maruti spoke during a meeting with judicial officers from the Msambweni and Malindi law courts.

He said some courts impose fines of about Sh5,000 for axle load offences instead of applying the penalties outlined in the axle load regulations, which can amount to as much as Sh400,000 or include jail terms, depending on the offence.

Under the East African Community axle load regulations, transporters found carrying excess loads are required to pay overloading fees to KeNHA through the eCitizen platform. Fees for gross overloading are calculated in US dollars as provided under the regulations.

Maruti said stricter enforcement would help curb overloading, which accelerates road deterioration and increases maintenance costs.

"KeNHA is urging courts to deal decisively with overloading offences because they damage road pavements along the Northern Corridor, costing billions of shillings to maintain," he said.

Police Superintendent Gerald Muema said the National Police Service would take action against transporters accused of threatening weighbridge officials during enforcement operations.

He said police would pursue criminal charges against individuals involved in intimidating enforcement officers or disrupting the enforcement of axle load regulations.

KeNHA has contracted private firms; Ebenessor Commercial Works, Danka, Gokhan and Savory Limited, to manage the Mariakani, Athi River, Gilgil, Webuye, Busia and Rongo weighbridges.