Kenya's courier sector races to keep pace with e-commerce boom

Communications Authority of Kenya data shows domestic courier parcel volumes rose by 14.1 per cent to 3.9 million. [File, Standard]

Kenya's courier industry is being forced to rethink how parcels reach consumers as rapid growth in e-commerce, social commerce and mobile shopping exposes persistent weaknesses in last-mile delivery.

Despite rising demand for home deliveries, many consumers still contend with missed deliveries, restricted courier operating hours and the inconvenience of waiting for parcels, creating pressure for logistics providers to adopt more flexible collection models.