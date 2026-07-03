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Kenya's AGOA test as Trump reviews Ruto's governance record

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 3, 2026
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President Ruto and Donald Trump during the signing of a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda at the Donald J Trump United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. [PCS]

Kenya’s eligibility for duty-free access to the United States (US) market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is set for renewed scrutiny, with President Donald Trump administration launching its annual review amid mounting concerns over human rights abuses and pervasive corruption by the President William Ruto administration.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday formally initiated the 26th annual review of Sub-Saharan African countries’ eligibility for AGOA benefits for calendar year 2027, requesting written comments and scheduling a public hearing for July 23. The review comes months after Trump signed a one-year extension of the trade programme, which had lapsed in September 2025, delivering a reprieve for Kenyan exporters of apparel and textiles who faced punitive tariffs.

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Related Topics

AGOA William Ruto United States President Trump
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