Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why public finance lobbies want a continental borrowers' alliance

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Civil society leaders speak during the launch of the Free From Debt Kenya campaign. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The civil society is pushing the government to rally the rest of the continent to form a borrower’s alliance, with the hope that this move would soften the interest rates levied by multilateral lenders.

The lobby bodies in the public finance space argue that negotiating loans as a bloc would ensure Kenya and the rest of the continent is treated fairly.

This, in the end, would help in the campaign to restructure the global financial architecture, as currently spearheaded by President William Ruto.

The civil society, while unveiling a campaign dubbed ‘Freedom from Debt’, detailed how the ballooning liabilities have shrunk public spending on social services such as health.

Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Country Director Samuel Kinyanjui says there cannot be a lenders club, while referencing the multinationals, without the existence of a borrower’s club.

“I equate this to a goat taking a case about a wolf before a courtroom full of wolves. The best outcome is coming out alive, leave alone the case,” he said during the campaign launch.

Dr Kinyanjui said the borrowers are the majority, and therefore should have a voice. “This isolation, that we go to the lending club individually, is one of the weakest points,” he said.

He insisted that African countries must be firm and insist on one way of negotiating for loans. “We agree on the repayment period, restructuring, debt pausing during the crisis and interest rates on all our members,” he said.

President Ruto has been on record pushing for a similar view of the African continent, saying the rates being offered by multilateral and bilateral lenders are punitive to the continent and do not take into account the vast resources it hosts.

As such, most African economies are saddled with heavy debts, some even defaulting, yet they sit on vast minerals and natural resources.

In the current financial year, the government will be spending Sh2.3 trillion on both interest and principal amount. This is against a projected revenue outlook of Sh3.63 trillion.

With a debt that has surpassed Sh13 trillion, Kenya is spending Sh70 of every Sh100 it collects on servicing its liabilities.

Data presented at the event shows the government spends nine times what it allocates to health on servicing debt.

Margaret Lubaale, Executive Director Health NGOs Network (Hennet) said the health sector has the most compelling anecdotes of how the ballooning public debt has affected social services such as health.

As such, these anecdotes can be used to push for reliefs and debt swaps in favour of these services.

“Because we can start a movement and this money comes back to do another Standard Gauge Railway to Uganda or a highway in someone's backyard,” she said.

She said the implication of the 70 per cent debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, means all other needs that are to be met by the government depend on 30 per cent of the remaining revenue.

The situation gets worse when cascaded to counties.

“When you look at governors, what is their first priority? Visibility. So, they will build schools, hospitals and not do what we need to be done on health. We have to realise 30 per cent is not enough,” she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

IMF Loans World Bank Funding IMF Conditions Public Finance Management
.

Latest Stories

Kin grief as hospitals defy court ban on detaining bodies over bills
Kin grief as hospitals defy court ban on detaining bodies over bills
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
Kipyegon hopes to rewrite history at Eugene Diamond League
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
Kenya out to increase its participation at LA28
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
By Gardy Chacha and Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved