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Diageo appoints John Musunga as Managing Director for Africa

By john maina | Jun. 30, 2026
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Diageo has appointed John Musunga as managing director, Africa, effective July 1, 2026, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the continent as a strategic growth market.

Musunga assumes leadership of Diageo's Africa business following a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years across Africa, Europe and Asia, including nearly two decades in chief executive and senior leadership roles within and out of Diageo.

He brings a proven track record of driving business transformation, accelerating growth, and leading high-performing teams in dynamic and complex operating environments.

Musunga served as Managing Director for Diageo's South, West and Central Africa business, overseeing operations across more than 30 markets. Before that he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, where he successfully led the business through a period of significant transformation and renewed growth.

In his new role, he will be based in Nairobi, relocating from London. His appointment underscores Diageo's confidence in Kenya's position as a leading regional business and financial hub, and its importance in supporting the company's long-term ambitions across the continent.

Musunga joined Diageo in 2021 as Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), where he played a key role in rebuilding business momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining Diageo, he held several global and regional leadership positions with GSK, where he worked across Africa, Europe and Asia, partnering with international health organisations and leading large-scale commercial and public health initiatives.

Throughout his career, Musunga has earned a reputation for combining commercial excellence with inclusive leadership. Passionate about developing talent and building diverse, high-performing teams, he believes that sustainable business success is driven by empowered people, strong customer and consumer relationships, and purposeful leadership.

As Managing Director, Africa, Musunga will lead the next phase of Diageo's growth across the continent, accelerating innovation, strengthening customer and consumer connections, and advancing the company's ambition to create lasting economic and social value in the communities where it operates. 

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Diageo's Africa Business Kenya Breweries Limited Guinness Nigeria COVID-19
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