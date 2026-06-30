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Mudavadi urges regulators to boost public trust ahead of Global Trust Summit

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 30, 2026
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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [Courtesy]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenya’s regulatory institutions to take a leading role in strengthening public confidence in institutions ahead of the Global Trust Summit scheduled for October in Nairobi.

Speaking during a consultative breakfast meeting on Tuesday, June 30, Mudavadi said declining trust in institutions had become a growing global concern, challenging regulators to take deliberate steps towards restoring and sustaining confidence in public systems.

“If that is the experience of many developed nations, we must ask ourselves an important question: what more can we do to strengthen and sustain public confidence in our own institutions?” he posed.

According to Mudavadi, failures in regulation often erode confidence across the public sector, while effective institutions strengthen trust in government.

“Trust is not proclaimed; it is demonstrated. It is demonstrated through fairness, competence, responsiveness and integrity in the everyday decisions your institutions make,” he said, urging agencies represented to identify reforms and measurable actions ahead of the October summit.

“Between now and October, I encourage every regulatory institution represented here to identify concrete reforms and measurable actions that will strengthen citizen trust within your respective mandates."

The Global Trust Summit, scheduled for October 22 to 23 in Nairobi, is expected to bring together governments, institutions and development partners to discuss approaches to rebuilding trust and strengthening governance systems.

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