Nairobi lockdown deals economy a heavy blow

A massive security lock down of Nairobi on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests dealt a major blow to Kenya’s economy, shutting businesses and disrupting supply chains as the country struggles to stabilise its fiscal position.
Police blocked major roadsleading to the capital and restricted access to the Central Business District ahead of commemorations of the deadly anti-Finance Bill protests.
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