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AG Dorcas Oduor defends JKIA renovation contract amid transparency concerns

By Okumu Modachi | Jun. 27, 2026
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 Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has defended the Sh154 billion JKIA modernisation contract, saying it underwent rigorous legal scrutiny to protect Kenya’s interests. Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, Oduor dismissed claims that her office merely rubber-stamped the deal, insisting the Attorney General’s office fully participated in reviewing the agreement and assessing risks.

She said the procurement process was transparent and that all tender documents were publicly available through newspaper advertisements and official websites.  She maintained that the signed contract does not materially differ from the original tender documents.  Her remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over the airport upgrade deal signed with China Road and Bridge Corporation.

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