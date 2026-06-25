Low incomes make mortgage unfit for housing needs - UN-Habitat

Amidst the push by successive administrations to expand the mortgage market in the country past 100,000, a new report shows that this home ownership model may not be suitable for Kenya.
The report by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) argues that the mortgage model is discriminatory for a developing economy such as Kenya since it serves mostly the high-income earners, leaving out a majority of the population, particularly those in the informal sector.
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