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Little Cab integrates corporate invoicing platform with eTIMS

By James Wanzala | Jun. 24, 2026
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KRA Assistant Commissioner for eTIMS Tax Operations, Caroline Wacuka and Little Cab CEO & Founder Kamal Budhabhatti during the Little and KRA eTIMS Tax Compliance media launch held in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

 Little Cab has integrated its corporate invoicing platform with the Kenya Revenue Authority's electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) to enable automatic generation of compliant invoices for corporate clients.

This marks a significant step in the digitisation of corporate mobility services in Kenya. The move is part of KRA's broader strategy to improve VAT compliance, reduce tax leakages and enhance transparency in business transactions across the economy.

 Little Cab Corporate Affairs Manager Nyawira Maina says the integration is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the firm’s corporate mobility solutions while improving operational efficiency for enterprise customers.

"Businesses today require seamless and transparent systems that support both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. By integrating with eTIMS, we are making it easier for our corporate clients to manage transport expenses while ensuring they receive tax-compliant invoices automatically," said Maina.

The new system is expected to simplify billing processes, improve reporting accuracy and reduce the administrative burden associated with transport expense reconciliation.

Kenya Revenue Authority Assistant Commissioner, eTIMS Tax Operations, Caroline Wacuka noted that increased adoption of eTIMS by private-sector players is critical to improving tax compliance and strengthening transparency across the economy.

"The integration of systems such as those used by Little Cab demonstrates how technology can simplify compliance for taxpayers while improving the integrity and transparency of business transactions. As more businesses embrace eTIMS, we are creating a more efficient, accountable and digitally enabled tax ecosystem," said Wacuka.

The development comes as businesses across Kenya increasingly adopt digital tax compliance systems following the nationwide rollout of eTIMS to improve invoice transparency and strengthen revenue administration.

Corporate customers are expected to benefit from automated eTIMS-compliant invoicing, improved billing accuracy, simplified expense reconciliation processes and enhanced transparency in transport transactions.

Little Cab said the move reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative transport solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses while supporting national efforts to strengthen tax compliance through technology. The company continues to position itself as a leading player in Kenya's digital mobility sector, providing ride-hailing, corporate transport and logistics services across major urban centres.

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KRA Tax Compliance Little Cab Filing Tax returns Kenya Revenue Authority
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