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Family Bank hits Sh50 high on bullish Nairobi bourse debut

By Graham Kajilwa and John Maina | Jun. 24, 2026

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Family Bank, Lazarus Muema, Central Bank of Kenya Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrew Mukite Musangi, the founder of Family Bank, Titus Kiondo Muya, NSE Chairman Kiprono Kitonny and Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau, Nairobi, June 23, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Family Bank made a bold debut on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, hitting a high of Sh50 in early trading.

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